Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 109,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,351. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

