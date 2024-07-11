Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MCD traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.80. 5,477,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

