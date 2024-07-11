Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,786. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.