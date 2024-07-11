Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE D traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 3,763,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.