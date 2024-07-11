Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. 251,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $139.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

