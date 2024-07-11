Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,441. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $92.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

