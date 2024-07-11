Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 108,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,870. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

