Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

CEF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 633,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

