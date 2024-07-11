Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,751,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VBR traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.40. 368,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

