Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,009,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,034,234. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

