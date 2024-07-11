Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,510. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

