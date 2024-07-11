Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,561 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,401. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $504.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.