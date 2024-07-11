General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 6,823,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,757,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

