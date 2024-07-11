Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,381 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $69,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $68,677,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 326,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,822. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

