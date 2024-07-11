Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.50. 1,818,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

