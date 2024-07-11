Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7,049.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 902,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.96. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

