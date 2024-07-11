Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $30.44 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $555.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.18 and a twelve month high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

