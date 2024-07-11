Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $59.44 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of BlackLine worth $59,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

BL stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 1,012,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,564. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

