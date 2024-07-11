Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,941 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 1,976,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

