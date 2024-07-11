Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.82. The company had a trading volume of 627,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,098. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.