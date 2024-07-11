Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

CGNX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 1,590,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,281. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

