Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of HealthEquity worth $70,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.2 %

HealthEquity stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

