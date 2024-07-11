Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $40,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.62. The company had a trading volume of 476,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,441. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.07.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

