George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.20%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.