Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

