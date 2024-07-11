Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Givaudan Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Get Givaudan alerts:

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.