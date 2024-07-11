Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 5,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

