Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 5,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
