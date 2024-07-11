Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

