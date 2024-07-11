Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LANDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $24.57.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
