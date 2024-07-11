Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.95% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

QRMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.