Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,987 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Globus Medical worth $84,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,131,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 231,773 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 251,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

