Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,369 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 213% compared to the typical volume of 2,997 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLNG

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 59.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG remained flat at $34.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,016,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.