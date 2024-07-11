Gold Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

LLY traded down $13.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $926.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $880.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $841.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

