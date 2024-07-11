Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $214,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

