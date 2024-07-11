Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.03

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 2604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 607,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

