Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.93

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 2353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

