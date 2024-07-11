GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63. 324,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,445,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

GoodRx Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

