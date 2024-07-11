Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Up 2.7%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 80,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

