Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,534. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

