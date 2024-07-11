Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 42,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 106,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,635,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.23. 710,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

