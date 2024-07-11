Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

