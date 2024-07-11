Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.16% of Albemarle worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.95. 2,702,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $246.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

