Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $105,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after buying an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock worth $13,377,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 808,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,868. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.