Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $34,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 1.9 %

DEO stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,981. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

