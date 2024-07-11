Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 201 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $22.23 on Thursday, reaching $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,523,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,610,352. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.39.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

