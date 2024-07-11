Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Trading Down 4.9%

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 138,216,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 72,437,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

