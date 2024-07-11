Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 342,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

