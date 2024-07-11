Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.37. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

