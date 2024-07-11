Grin Price Tops $0.0278 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $140,501.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00609113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00119023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00278214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00042839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

