Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 134,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,402. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

