Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €152.60 ($165.87) and last traded at €154.40 ($167.83). Approximately 22,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €162.20 ($176.30).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

